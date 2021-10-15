Despite Winter Storm, All Of Wyoming Remains In Drought

Even after a winter storm dropped over a foot of snow in parts of Wyoming, all of the state remains in a drought.

That's according to the National Weather Service.

According to a report released this week, drought conditions continue to cover Wyoming over the last month. Further, extreme drought conditions "dominated" Johnson, northeastern Natrona, Big Horn, northeast Washakie, most of Park northeastern Teton and southern Sweetwater counties.

Additionally, severe drought conditions remain across northwestern and central Natrona, northeastern Washakie, Hot Springs, extreme southern Park, Teton, Sublette, Lincoln and western and northern Sweetwater counties.

The weather service says abnormally dry conditions have remained across northern and central Wyoming with most areas reporting less than 70 percent of normal rainfall.

But moisture did return to the southwestern part of the state with parts of Lincoln and Sweetwater counties reporting 150 to 200% of normal precipitation.

The driest areas were northwestern Fremont, western Hot Springs and eastern Big Horn Counties where less than 25% of normal rainfall was recorded.

For the agriculture industry, while the lack of precipitation has been "detrimental" to crops over the past summer, it has given farmers a hand in harvesting some crops like sugar beats, winter wheat and late-season alfalfa hay.