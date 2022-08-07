Dems Push Biden Climate, Health Priorities Toward Senate OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has worked overnight and into the morning as Democrats push their election-year economic package toward passage.

Get our free mobile app

The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals.

But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs, and taxing big corporations.

Debate began Saturday and by breakfast time Sunday, Democrats had swatted down over a dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House, "I think it’s gonna pass."

The House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born