Democrat From Ryan Park Running for Wyoming US House Seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — A man who has split his time between Wyoming and teaching overseas is running for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.

Forty-four-year-old Carl Beach is so far one of two little-known Democrats competing for the job in Wyoming.

Also running is Carol Hafner, of South Dakota, who ran for Alaska’s U.S. House seat in 2018.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Beach has taught over a 20-year period in places including Germany and Thailand.

Beach presently calls the Medicine Bow Mountains enclave of Ryan Park home.

Two-term incumbent Rep. U.S. Liz Cheney is so far unopposed in seeking the Republican nomination.