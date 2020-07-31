Delayed Elections? Maybe, but Not Because of Fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results.

The public might not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s because mail ballots take longer to count because of security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.

But President Donald Trump is sowing doubt that election results can be trusted as states look to expand the availability of mail-in voting.

Trump said Friday: “You won't know the election result for weeks, months, maybe years after.”