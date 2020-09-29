Debate Veers From ‘How You Doing?’ to ‘Will You Shut Up?’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tuesday's presidential debate started out civil enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering, “How you doing, man?”

But within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

At one point moderator Chris Wallace chided Trump for doing most of the interrupting.

There were no handshakes to start the first presidential debate of the general election.

The traditional nicety was a casualty of the ongoing pandemic.