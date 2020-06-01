Deadly Police Raid Fuels Call to End ‘No Knock’ Warrants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The gunfire that killed a black woman and wounded one of the plainclothes police detectives who crashed through her front door has fueled a debate over so-called no-knock warrants.
More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, the Louisville mayor has announced an indefinite suspension on the warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.
Civil rights advocates are calling for a permanent ban.
Oregon and Florida are the only states that have outlawed no-knock warrants.
Taylor’s name is one of those being chanted during protests sweeping the U.S. to decry police killings of black people.
