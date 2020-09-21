Cuban-American Judge From Florida on Trump List for High Court

MIAMI (AP) — Barbara Lagoa is the daughter of Cuban exiles who grew up in a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami and has had a swift rise as a lawyer and judge — and she is on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

After the death Friday of 87-year-old Ginsburg, a liberal icon, Trump said he would name a woman as a replacement — possibly by Saturday.

Trump said Monday he has about five people on the shortlist.

At 52, Lagoa would become the youngest member of the Supreme Court if nominated and confirmed.