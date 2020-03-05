Cruise Ship is Held off California Coast for Virus Testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials have ordered a cruise ship to hold off the California coast to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

A Coast Guard helicopter is expected to deliver test kits to the Grand Princess once it reaches the waters off San Francisco later in the day.

Princess Cruises has not disclosed how many people are aboard the vessel but says fewer than 100 had been identified for testing.