Crash Reported NB I-25, Milepost 157; Snow Covered Roadways, Blowing Snow in Natrona County
WYDOT District 2 posted the following message to their social media this morning, Jan. 3, about 5:23 a.m.
All open highways in the district expect winter driving conditions with snow covered roadways and blowing snow.
No unnecessary travel I-25 Dwyer Jct. south; I-25 and all highways in the Midwest - Linch area.
WYO 220 closed at WYO 487. WYO 487 closed. U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed.
Crash reported northbound lanes I-25 near milepost 157.
