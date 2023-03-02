Cowgirls Win the Doubles Point in Loss at Denver

* University of Wyoming press release

DENVER, Colo., – The Wyoming Cowgirls took the doubles point Wednesday afternoon in their match at Denver. Ultimately though, the Pioneers were victorious, 6-1 at the Denver Tennis Park.

The Cowgirls (4-7) won the doubles point in thrilling fashion, coming from behind at the No. 2 position to secure the win. The tandem of Violetta Borodina and Maria Oreshkina won at No. 2, 7-6 (9-7). Wyoming also got a victory from Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot.

In singles action, the Pioneers (6-2) won all six matchups in straight sets. The Cowgirls are now off until March 12 when they return to action with a match at Colorado, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be the final match of four-straight on the road for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming at Denver

3/1/23 in Denver, Colo.

Denver 6, Wyoming 1

Doubles competition

1. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Martinez/Burguete (DU) 6-3

2. Violetta Borodina/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Melville/Wikander (DU) 7-6 (9-7)

3. Pursell/Simonov (DU) def. Lucia Malinak/Adel Ismagulova (WYO) 6-4

Singles competition

1. Melville (DU) def. Zehender (WYO) 6-3, 7-5

2. Burguete (DU) def. Oreshkina (WYO) 6-3, 6-2

3. Pursell (DU) def. Borodina (WYO) 6-3, 6-1

4. Wikander (DU) def. Fernandez (WYO) 6-2, 6-0

5. Driscoll (DU) def. Ismagulova (WYO) 6-0, 6-1

6. Martinez (DU) def. Malinak (WYO) 6-4, 6-3