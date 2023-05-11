Cowgirls to Face Appalachian State in First Round of NIT

* University of Wyoming press release

PALO ALTO, Calif., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team’s opponent, time and seeding has been announced for its trip to the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT Championship next week.

All matches will be streamed live via Amazon Prime Video.

Get our free mobile app

The Cowgirls enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face fourth-seeded Appalachian State at approximately 8 a.m., Mountain Time May 17. The Mountaineers went 13-8 during the spring and tied for third in the extremely competitive Sun Belt. Appalachian State went 1-1 this season in neutral-site matchups.

Both of these programs are making their first postseason appearance.

MORE WYOMING COWGIRLS TENNIS NEWS:

* Wyoming's Fernandez, Oreshkina receive academic All- District honors

* Dean Clower named Mountain West Coach of the Year

* Cowgirls selected to play in Universal Tennis NIT Championships

* Cowgirls upset in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals

* Wyoming tennis trio named All-Mountain West

* Cowgirls sweep Mountain West Player of the Week honors

* Cowgirls are outright Mountain West champions

The winner of the opening round match will face the victor of TCU and UC San Diego. All teams are guaranteed a minimum of two matches at the NIT.

The NIT field has changed a bit since last week as App State, Cal Poly and UC San Diego have joined the eight-team tournament, replacing Air Force, Iowa and Vanderbilt.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE:

* Boone, North Carolina

* 17 varsity teams

* Sun Belt Conference

* Head coach Ashleigh Antal

* First postseason berth in program history

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming