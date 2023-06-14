Cowgirls Land in Fifth in Final ITA Mountain Region Rankings

* University of Wyoming press release

TEMPE, Ariz., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team finished the season ranked No. 5 in the Mountain Region of the final ITA tennis poll, while a pair of Cowgirl student-athletes were also honored.

Wyoming, which concluded a historic season in May, was the second-highest Mountain West team honored in the poll. The Cowgirls finished the 2023 season with their first-ever Mountain West regular season title and a trip to their first national postseason tournament, where they went 2-1 at the NIT presented by Universal Tennis.

UW’s 16 wins this season are the second-most in program history for a single season.

Individually, All-Mountain West performer Sophie Zehender, concluded the season ranked seventh in the singles’ poll. Zehender and her doubles partner, Ana Fernandez, were ranked No. 6 in the final regional poll. The duo was named to the All-Mountain West Doubles Team for the third consecutive season as a tandem earlier this year.

Zehender finished her junior campaign with 12 victories, including 11 at the No. 1 spot. Zehender also compiled a mark of 5-3 in league play. In doubles action, Fernandez and Zehender won 13 dual contests.

