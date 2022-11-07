Cowgirls fall to SJSU in Mountain West Conference title match

* University of Wyoming press release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., – The University of Wyoming soccer team fell to San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference title match Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. The No. 3-seeded Spartans toppled the top-seeded Cowgirls, 6-5, in penalty kicks.

Wyoming’s magical and history-filled season comes to a close with an 8-6-6 overall record. San Jose State advances to the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday’s championship was scoreless after regulation and overtime. San Jose State managed 18 shots, five on target, in the 110 minutes of soccer, while Wyoming took 14, four of which were on frame.

Junior Alyssa Bedard and sophomore Maddi Chance paced the Cowgirls with four shots apiece. Senior Jamie Tatum and freshman Alyssa Glover took two each.

Senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen logged her second consecutive shutout with five saves. Her first two cleans cards of the season occurred in the conference tournament, and she was named to the All-Tournament Team.

A pair of other Cowgirls joined Schoyen on the distinguished list. Tatum and Chance, who scored a goal, were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

As stated, Wyoming enjoyed a wonderful season with many boast-worthy accomplishments. The Cowgirls claimed their second Mountain West Conference regular-season crown in program history.

Wyoming played in just its third conference tournament title game and first since 2014. The Cowgirls logged four come-from-behind conference wins during the regular season, which doubled the previous single-season best.

By way of claiming the No. 1 seed at this year’s tournament, Wyoming will host next year’s conference tournament in Laramie.

