Fans Celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series Win With Parade

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to "arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely."

The parade started at noon.

The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said the downtown parade after the Astros’ 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people Monday.

