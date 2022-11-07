Biden, Trump Making Final Appeals Ahead of Crucial Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.
Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship.
Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles.
Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.
