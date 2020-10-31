Cowboys Pound Hawaii for 1st Win of the Year

The Wyoming Cowboys put a notch in the left column with a solid 31-7 victory over Hawaii at breezy War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday night. The Cowboy defense which struggled the week before against Nevada looked sharp as the Rainbow Warriors to just 233 yards of total offense. The Pokes had 5 sacks and held Hawaii to 4-13 on 3rd down. Plus the defense came up with an interception by Charles Hicks in the 4th quarter to set up Wyoming's final touchdown.

On offense, it was "throw for show and run for dough" as Xavian Valladay had 163 yards rushing on 32 carries with Trey Smith chipping in 89 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Levi Williams was just 9-18 in the game for 112 yards.

The Pokes are 1-1 on the year and this will be a short week for the team as they'll turn right around and play Colorado State in Fort Collins on Thursday night at 7 pm.

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics