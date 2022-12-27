Cowboys Open Conference Play Wednesday at Fresno State

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West play on Wednesday with a trip to Fresno State for a 9 p.m. start in a contest on CBS Sports Network. It marks the second time in the last three seasons that the Brown and Gold have opened conference play at Fresno State.

Get our free mobile app

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

Carter Blackburn will be on the call on CBS Sports Network with Pete Gillen on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 5-7 overall record after falling to Saint Mary’s to close out non-conference action. The Pokes are averaging 72 points per game on the season and are allowing 69.3 points per game. Wyoming is shooting and are allowing opponents to shoot 45 percent from the three-point line.

The Wyoming scoring has been balanced with the bench adding 29 points per game on the season, which ranks third in the MW and No. 42 in the nation.

Fresno State begins Mountain West Conference play on a high note. The Bulldogs scored a road win at Cal State Bakersfield to finish up non-conference play at 4-7. Fresno State was picked to finish seventh in the preseason conference poll.

About The Players

The Cowboys are led in scoring this season by Noah Reynolds at 14.7 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points in his last five games. He is shooting 55 percent from the field this season to rank third in the conference.

Hunter Maldonado adds 12.2 points per game and leads the team with 40 helpers on the season. He is Wyoming’s all-time leader in assists. Hunter Thompson leads the team in rebounding this season with 4.9 per game. Wyoming has three players who averages four or more rebounds per game.

Isaih Moore paces Fresno State in more ways that one. He pours in a team-high 11.7 points per game to go alongside a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest. Jemarl Baker Jr. is the only other Bulldog averaging in double-figures at 10.1 points per game. Isaiah Hill leads the squad with 2.6 assists per contest.

The Bulldogs average 61.5 points per game, however, they allow foes to score 61.7 points per contest. Fresno State connects on 42.8 percent of its field-goal attempts, which includes a 28.4 percent accuracy from 3-point land. The Bulldogs’ opponents make 40.5 percent of their shots from the floor and 32.5 percent of their attempts from deep.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series with Fresno State, 21-14. The Cowboys have won the last two meetings, the most recent being a 68-64 win in overtime in Laramie.

Up Next

The Cowboys return to Laramie for their Mountain West Conference home-opener. Wyoming hosts New Mexico on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium.

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming