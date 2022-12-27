Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on a Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house.
Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south of Cheyenne.
The fire followed two days of extreme sub-zero temperatures that very likely were responsible for freezing the pipes.
Here is the joint release from the two agencies on Tuesday:
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
As the numbers stand now, more people have died on the road in Laramie County than in any other county in 2022.
Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that has occurred in Laramie County this year.