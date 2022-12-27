Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes

Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on a Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house.

Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south of Cheyenne.

The fire followed two days of extreme sub-zero temperatures that very likely were responsible for freezing the pipes.

Here is the joint release from the two agencies on Tuesday: