Cowboy hoops, Mountain West announce national television schedule

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West announced its men's basketball national broadcast lineup on CBS and FOX sports networks on Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys will be featured on television in 17 of the 18 conference contests this season with on game featured nationally on CBS with eight games on both CBS Sports Network and FS1.

The announcement of the schedule also led to date changes for some contests. The Cowboys home contest against UNLV on Feb. 7 has been changed to Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

The Cowboys contest against Air Force set for Feb. 18 was moved to Friday, February 17 on FS1 with a time to be determined. The Pokes regular season home finale against Nevada was moved to Monday, Feb. 27 and will be a 7 p.m. start on CBSSN.

The Pokes will open the home portion of the conference schedule with a pair of Saturday afternoon 2 p.m. starts.

Wyoming will face New Mexico on New Year’s Eve on FS1 and then face San Diego State the following Saturday in a contest on CBS. It is the first regular-season Network Television game for the Pokes in the Mountain West era of Cowboy basketball.

Wyoming will face Boise State in a 9 p.m. start on Saturday, Jan. 14 on FS1. The following Saturday the Cowboys will host Colorado State in the first edition of the Border War at 2 p.m. on FS1. Other home games include Fresno State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on FS1 and Utah State on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. on CBSSN.

Wyoming’s road contest at Colorado State was moved to Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on FS1. The only road contest not on television is the Pokes at Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 17. All other road games will be televised and have times set or will be released at a later date.

The Cowboys open the season with three-straight home games starting with a 7 p.m. start against Colorado Christian on Nov. 7. The Pokes will play Nicholls State at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 and host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The Pokes host three-straight home games in December. Wyoming will face Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Games not selected for national television will be broadcast on Stadium and the Mountain West Network, available at TheMW.com. Game times for the remaining home games have also been released.