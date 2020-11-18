Cowboy Football Game Vs. Utah State Canceled

The Wyoming Cowboy football game scheduled for Thursday night in Laramie has been canceled due to an upward trend of Covid-19 in the Utah State football program. This is the 2nd straight week that the Pokes have had a game canceled due to the pandemic as Air Force did not travel to Laramie over the weekend.

The Mountain West Conference is canceling the game and it will be declared a no contest. UW had just come out with a plan this week to curtail attendance at War Memorial Stadium and the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys were 1-2 coming into the game on Thursday while Utah State was 0-4.

The next scheduled game for Wyoming will be Friday, November 27th at UNLV

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics