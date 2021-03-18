COVID-19 Shots Becoming Available to Many Over 18 in Wyoming

GILLETTE (AP) — Shots of COVID-19 vaccine are now available or soon will be for anybody over 18 in almost one-third of Wyoming’s counties.

The vaccine has been available in Wyoming to health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and senior citizens, among others, in the last few months.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said Thursday that vaccines are now widely available or about to be in eight of Wyoming’s 23 counties: Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson, Sheridan, Washakie and Weston.

The Gillette News Record reports anybody who qualified for a vaccine earlier can still get it.

