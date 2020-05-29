Court Rejects Bid to Revive Cancelled US Pipeline Program

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has turned down a request by the Trump administration to revive a permit program that allows new oil and gas pipelines to be built across water bodies.

Industry representatives say the decision could delay more than 70 pipeline projects.

The case originated with a challenge by environmentalists to the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska.

It’s now affecting oil and gas pipeline proposals across the nation.

The Army Corps of Engineers permit was canceled by a lower court after environmentalists said it left companies largely unaccountable for damage done to streams and wetlands during pipeline construction.