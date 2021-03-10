Congress OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill in Win for Biden, Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has sent President Joe Biden the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The House approved the bill Wednesday over solid Republican opposition in a vote that gives the new president and Democrats a victory just seven weeks after he took office.

The 628-page measure represents Democrats’ effort to bridle the catastrophic pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy.

Republicans say the measure is bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

The Senate passed the measure over unanimous Republican opposition four days ago.

Get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know