Coal Mines’ Owner Says Deal in Place to Pay Back Taxes

A Navajo Nation company says it has an agreement to pay outstanding taxes and royalties on three large coal mines that it bought last year in Wyoming and Montana.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company says it made its first payment in December under an installment agreement with the Department of Interior.

The company took over the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana in October from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy.

It agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars in royalties and taxes accumulated since May.