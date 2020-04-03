Coach Bohl and Wife Give Back to Wyoming Student-Athletes

A gift of $100,000 has come from Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, to support UW student-athlete scholarships.

The goal of the gift is to cover the scholarship costs associated with spring sport student-athletes that have chosen to return for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.

Bohl said in a released statement from UW, “Leia and I have been blessed by our time at Wyoming. This is an opportunity for us to give back to the young people who represent our University so well. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. One Wyoming.”

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department estimates the amount of the scholarships to be $70,000. The remainder of the gift will support the UW Athletics Training Table and other nutritional needs for student-athletes.

Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman added from the release, “I applaud the Bohl’s for this commitment. Coach knew how bad I wanted to fund those senior scholarships, but in our current financial situation, I couldn’t. Craig and Leia are invested in Wyoming like no other head-coaching family in my time here.”

The NCAA recently approved granting another year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes because their sports seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The caveat is that institutions had to cover the scholarship costs for those seniors.

