City of Casper: Don’t Flush Wipes

In the midst of a toilet paper shortage, the City of Casper is urging residents not to flush "toilet paper alternatives” even if their packaging claims they are flushable.

Non-flushable items include hygiene wipes, baby wipes, napkins, facial tissue and paper towels.

“Despite some packaging claims of being flushable, these items must be thrown away in the trash,” Krista Johnson, Casper sanitary sewer and the stormwater manager said in a news release Friday.

Lines can back up into homes and cause public health issues and property losses, Johnston said. “It is important that this shortage of toilet paper does not create another public health issue for our community."

There would be no definitive timeline for sewers to be cleaned out and service restored should they back up.

Homeowners and renters insurance doesn't always cover such property losses.