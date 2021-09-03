Chuck Gray Thinks Wyoming Should Have Abortion Laws Similar to Texas

Wyoming State Representative Chuck Gray, one of the candidates hoping to replace Liz Cheney in the Senate, said that it's "great news" that the Texas Heartbeat Bill went into effect.

Earlier this week, Texas passed a law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May, that prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks and before most women even know that they're pregnant.

Posting on Facebook, Gray stated that it was "Great news that Texas' heartbeat bill went into effect today. This statute has already saved lives and will continue to save lives."

Gray then stated that earlier this year, he was "the lead sponsor" of a similar bill in the Wyoming state legislature (HB134).

"The bill passed committee 7-2, but was not allowed to be brought to the floor," he wrote. "We must pass this piece of legislation. I will continue to work to pass pro-life legislation as a member of Congress, as I have as a member of the Wyoming state legislature."



That is, if he's elected to congress.

Currently, there are a handful of candidates aiming to run against Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and you can see them below:

K2 Radio News reached out to Mr. Gray via Email and have yet to receive a response. We will update this story accordingly if he responds.