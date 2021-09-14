Chuck Gray Suspends His Campaign Against Cheney

In a tweet, Wyoming state Representative Chuck Gray announced he is suspending his campaign in order to "unite to defeat Liz Cheney."

Gray was one of the first candidates to announce his candidacy for Wyoming's one seat in the House of Representatives, currently held by Liz Cheney, back in March.

According to FEC filings, Gray has so far raised $394,333, most of it, around $300,000, from his own money, while only having spent $71,319 of the funds raised.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump announced that he is endorsing Harriet Hageman, who came in third in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary, to run against Cheney, and with the announcement hoped that other candidates would coalesces around Hageman to help defeat Cheney.

While Gray makes no mention of Hageman or Trump's endorsement in his suspension announcement, he does acknowledge the need to unite to defeat Cheney.

Other candidates, such as state Senator Anthony Bouchard, who has raised the second most money in the race behind Cheney, and veteran Denton Knapp have both said they intend to stay in the race.

Below is Gray's announcement:

"I'm incredibly proud of the successful campaign we've run for the last 6 months. We have gained the support of tens of thousands of Wyomingites, thousands of grassroots donors from across the country, and conservative leaders here and nationally. And we have taken the lead in polling in this pivotal campaign because of our focus on conservative priorities. I'm so grateful for all of the support and encouragement we have received. Liz Cheney has betrayed our values. And to counter Liz's betrayal, our campaign has been focused on advancing Wyoming values. We have focused on issues like election integrity, ending insider corruption, protecting the unborn, protecting the second amendment, shrinking the size and scope of government, and stopping the radical Left's attack on Wyoming industries. Because of these issues, our first and most important goal is to unite to defeat Liz Cheney. With that in mind, I will be suspending my campaign today. I will continue focusing on legislative work, including our effort to call a special session to stop Biden's unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral vaccine mandate. Than you so much for your support-it has been a pleasure campaigning across our state."