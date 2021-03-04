Chuck Gray Announces Run For Congress On Social Media

A conservative state legislator from Natrona County says he is running for Wyoming's lone congressional seat in 2022.

Rep. Chuck Gray has represented House District 57 in the state legislature since 2016. Gray, who is a Casper radio broadcaster, is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business and the School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

In the Wyoming Legislature, he has been a consistently conservative voice.

In this session he has sponsored or co-sponsored such legislation as House Bill 75, the voter fraud prevention act, House Bill 98 on public health orders, and House Bill 99 on limiting property tax increases.

On the ''Chuck For Wyoming" Facebook page, Gray posted the following comments:

"It's time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C elitists. Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress.''

The seat is currently held by Rep. Liz Cheney, who has not announced whether she will run for re-election. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard [R-Laramie County] announced a few weeks ago that he is running for the seat. Both Gray and Bouchard have been sharply critical of Cheney's vote in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump in January.