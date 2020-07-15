Cheyenne Teacher’s Murder Trial Set for November

A trial date has been set for a Cheyenne teacher charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend.

Danelle Moyte pleaded not guilty to the murder charge as well as three counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated assault on Monday in Laramie County District Court, and was put on the trial stack for Nov. 9.

The 33-year-old Moyte is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Christopher Garcia at their home in the 2400 block of S. 4th Avenue on May 16.

According to an affidavit, Moyte reportedly told deputies that she shot Garcia in self-defense after the couple returned home following an argument.

Moyte remains jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.

Moyte is a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School and has been suspended with pay, according to Laramie County School District 1.