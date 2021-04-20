Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Convicted Of Murder And Manslaughter In George Floyd Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Get our free mobile app

The explosive case triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.