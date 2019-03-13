Cheyenne State Offices to Remain Closed Thursday as Storm Rages

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday evening that state offices in Cheyenne will remain closed through Thursday.

Other state offices may also remain closed or have delayed openings depending on their local weather conditions.

Gordon has continued to work with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol throughout the storm.

"I’ve been told that we have not seen a storm of this nature since the Thanksgiving blizzard of 1979 and the 2003 storm," said Gordon. "Reportedly, it has the same intensity as a Category 1 hurricane."

Gordon said his briefings indicated that strong winds are predicted through Thursday afternoon, likely resulting in continued poor visibility, closed roads and snow plowing difficulties.

"We need people to stay safely at home until this storm subsides so snow plow crews can clear streets and parking lots unhindered," he said.

Gordon again praised the state workers at the Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol for their relentless assistance to stranded travelers and those involved in accidents.

“First responders and snow plow teams have been at this for hours now, and everyone’s efforts show that Wyomingites handle ourselves well," said Gordon.

"We will get our state offices open and working at full speed again as soon as it is safe to do so," Gordon added. "Again I’ll say it - stay home, stay off the roads and stay safe."

