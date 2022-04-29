Cheyenne Police Say Explorer Collided With LCSD#1 Bus Thursday

Cheyenne Police say a Ford Explorer apparently ran a red light before colliding with a Laramie County School District#1 bus on Thursday at the intersection of East 20th Street and Logan Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the Explorer and the school bus driver both sustained minor injuries and were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, according to CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

She says the preliminary investigation shows the Explorer was northbound on Logan and ran a red light. The vehicle then collided with a bus that was traveling through the intersection.

Three students, a transportation assistant, and the driver were on the bus at the time. Police say both drivers remained on the scene and were cooperative with investigating officers.

Farkas says the case remains under investigation.

