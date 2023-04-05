Group of Cheyenne East Students Walkout To Protest School Violence

A group of roughly 30 to 35 Cheyenne East students conducted a walkout to protest school violence at noon on Wednesday.

The East walkout was held in conjunction with similar walkouts across the country organized by Students Demand Action.

According to the organization's website:

"In America AND in Tennessee, guns are the number one killer of American youth. Walk out of your school to demand action on Wednesday, April 5th at noon local time."

Laramie County School District#1 officials had expressed safety concerns about the walkout in district schools, and there was a visible police presence at East when the walkout happened at noon.

But the protest happened without incident as the students paraded out of the school, stood in front of the East High building for about ten minutes and then returned to class.