Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Store Opening August 2022 in Casper

Now that we're more than halfway through the 2022 summer season, it's time once again to get a jump on Halloween.

Everyone's favorite seasonal, Halloween one stop shop, Spirit Halloween, is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, in the former Macy's location inside the Eastridge Mall in Casper.

Spirit Halloween specializes in Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. The retailer was originally founded in 1983 and is based out of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Back in 1999, they had a meager 60 seasonal locations. Now they have over 1400 locations across the United States & Canada, since being purchased by Spencer Gifts.

Although the majority of Spirit Halloween locations tend to open around mid August annually and close early in November, their official website is open year round for online orders and delivery.

For more details and information, follow their official Facebook page here.

Earlier this year (April 2022), it was announced that seasonal Halloween store would have a "feature-length family movie" (although we're pretty sure it will be closer to a horror film), which will be aptly titled: Spirit Halloween.

The movie's plot synopsis states:

When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

It sounds interesting enough. At the very least, my curiosity has been sparked.

