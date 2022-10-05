Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

Cheyenne Police Department

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20 a.m. on April 28, 2022, when police stopped Robert Butler for driving with a suspended license in the 2800 block of College Drive.

During the stop, Butler reportedly admitted to having a small bag of marijuana in his possession and handed it over to police.

Get our free mobile app

When police patted him down, they found a bag containing approximately 165.02 grams of cocaine in his front jacket pocket.

Butler reportedly told officers that he was a user and distributor of cocaine and marijuana, had distributed Percocet in the past, and had bought the cocaine found in his pocket earlier that morning from a supplier in Brighton, Colorado for $6,000.

Google Maps
loading...

Butler's home, which sits right across the street from Goins Elementary School, was subsequently searched and approximately 62.31 grams of suspected oxycodone and/or fentanyl pills, approximately 52.89 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 81.42 grams of suspected marijuana, a box of sandwich bags, and a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue were found in the living room and seized.

Butler will be subject to five years of supervised release once he's released from prison.

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

Filed Under: 000 feet of a public elementary school, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, cheyenne, cheyenne police department, crime, dea, District of Wyoming, Goins Elementary School, marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1, Robert Butler, sentencing, traffic stop, U.s. District Court, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio