Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20 a.m. on April 28, 2022, when police stopped Robert Butler for driving with a suspended license in the 2800 block of College Drive.

During the stop, Butler reportedly admitted to having a small bag of marijuana in his possession and handed it over to police.

Get our free mobile app

When police patted him down, they found a bag containing approximately 165.02 grams of cocaine in his front jacket pocket.

Butler reportedly told officers that he was a user and distributor of cocaine and marijuana, had distributed Percocet in the past, and had bought the cocaine found in his pocket earlier that morning from a supplier in Brighton, Colorado for $6,000.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Butler's home, which sits right across the street from Goins Elementary School, was subsequently searched and approximately 62.31 grams of suspected oxycodone and/or fentanyl pills, approximately 52.89 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 81.42 grams of suspected marijuana, a box of sandwich bags, and a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue were found in the living room and seized.

Butler will be subject to five years of supervised release once he's released from prison.