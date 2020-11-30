Cheyenne Police Looking for Hit-&-Run Driver Who Damaged Church

Police are looking for a driver who hit and damaged a church in central Cheyenne Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Pershing Boulevard.

Officer David Inman says a young man driving a green, 1996 to 2002 model Dodge Durango struck Cheyenne Baptist Temple and then drove off.

Police have yet to release any photos or video of the driver, but say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Officer Moniz at (307) 633-6630 or lmoniz@cheyennepd.org and reference case number 20-63687.