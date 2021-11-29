Cheyenne Meth Dealer Sentenced to Three Years in Federal Prison

A 39-year-old Cheyenne woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a criminal complaint, Tiffany Dawn Havner was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, after a search of the hotel room she was living in led to the seizure of 71 grams of methamphetamine with packaging and 41 grams of marijuana with packaging.

Numerous jewelry bags, syringes, digital scales, U.S. currency consistent with distribution, and a semi-automatic handgun were also found in the room.

During a custodial interview, Havner admitted to being a methamphetamine distributor, and to distributing and storing methamphetamine in the room.

Havner will be on supervised release for three years once she is released from prison.

