Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped.

"We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

Collins says they brainstormed funding sources, timelines, and partners that could join in the endeavor.

"I pledged the city’s support and feel like the economy has reached a point where this project just might get done," said Collins.

"I feel like our downtown is like a supermodel who smiles and is missing their front teeth," Collins added. "Our dream team must work together to make this project happen."

