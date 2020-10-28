Cheyenne Man Pleads Guilty to String of Armed Robberies

A 29-year-old Cheyenne man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a string of armed robberies that occurred in Cheyenne and Laramie last year.

Taylor Ross Wardell pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery.

In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of use and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cheyenne police say Wardell, who was arrested on Oct. 1, 2019, was behind back-to-back armed robberies which took place at the Silver Mine Subs on Vandehei Avenue​ and the Loaf 'N Jug at 4373 E. Lincolnway between Aug. 14-15, 2019, and an armed robbery at Vino's on Sept. 9, 2019.

Wardell was also behind an Aug. 26, 2019, armed robbery at a Loaf 'N Jug in Laramie, according to the charges.

Wardell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2021. He's facing a maximum sentence of 80 years.