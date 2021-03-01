Cheyenne Man in Custody After Leading Troopers on Wild Chase

A 33-year-old Cheyenne man is in custody after leading troopers on a wild chase on Interstate 25 early Monday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 12:18 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop Nickolas David Jones south of the port of entry at milepost 6.

"(Jones) initially fled south before crossing the interstate and driving northbound," Beck said in a news release. "(He) displayed reckless behavior by driving with no headlights on, vacating the driver’s seat by crawling into the backseat while the vehicle was still moving and entering opposite travel lanes."

"(He) continued to elude law enforcement officers even after several attempts to perform Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuvers and utilize spike strips," Beck added.

Beck says the back-and-forth pursuit finally came to an end around milepost 15 when troopers were able to pin Jones' car to the side of the road as he started driving southbound in the northbound lanes towards stopped traffic.

"Once (Jones) was detained, it was learned (he) had self-inflicted cuts on his arm," said Beck. "Troopers administered first aid to control the bleeding ... and he was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center."

The patrol is recommending Jones be charged with fleeing to elude, interference with a peace officer, careless driving, driving without lighted lamps, driving a vehicle with metal rims in contact with the roadway, driving without a seat belt and driving the wrong way on the interstate.