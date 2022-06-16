Cheyenne Man Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Near School

A Cheyenne man accused of trafficking fentanyl near an elementary school has pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday.

Robert Butler, 34, has been charged by a federal grand jury with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Butler's trial has been set for July 25.

If convicted, Butler could face five to 60 years in prison, four years to a lifetime of supervised release, and up to $6 million in fines.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," Murray said in a press release.

"This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration," he added.

