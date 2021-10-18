Cheyenne East Gets to 7-1 in 4A, Beating Kelly Walsh on the Road

Cheyenne East won the 4A football state championship in 2020 and is 7-1 following a 40-7 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Friday. However, The T-Birds lost their starting quarterback Gavin Goff for the season after a knee injury in the Cheyenne Central game. That forced sophomore Cam Hayes into action and ended up throwing two touchdown passes to Garet Schlabs in the 2nd quarter. Cade Pugh had a trio of touchdown runs for East who led 33-0 at halftime.

It's been a struggle for Kelly Walsh lately who have lost 3 in a row and 5 of their last 6. They did get over 130 yards rushing from Cam Burkett on Friday and the Trojans will be in the 4A playoffs as the 6th or 7th seed. They'll wrap up the regular season this Friday at Campbell County

Cheyenne East finishes the regular season with a huge game against #1 Rock Springs at Okie Blanchard Stadium. The T-Birds can secure the #1 seed in the 4A playoffs with a win. If they lose, they'll draw the #3 seed.

We have some awesome pics from Liz Masterson from Friday's game in Casper in our gallery. So be sure and check those out.

