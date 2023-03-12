Cheyenne East Downs Laramie to Take 4A Boys Basketball Crown

Cheyenne East met Southeast Wyoming rival Laramie for the 4A Boys State Championship on Saturday in Laramie in what turned out to be a competitive game. These two teams just met in the 4A East Regional semi-finals last week; a game that East won 56-41. For all the marbles, Cheyenne East prevailed again on Saturday night 68-59 to win their first state title since 2006.

The Thunderbirds had 4 guys in double figures led by Garet Schlabs with 18, Drew Jackson tossed in 17, Nathan Mirich had 14 and Camden Hayes chipped in a dozen. Schlabs was particularly effective going 7-11 from the field. East shot a remarkable 60% from the floor in the 2nd half. Laramie got an amazing effort from Levi Brown who was 9-18 from the floor and finished with 26 points. Neil Summers, the 6-7 sophomore had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Cheyenne East finished the season 26-4 while Laramie was making their first appearance in the 4A championship game since 2011 and their first state tournament appearance since 2016. The Plainsmen wrapped things up at 15-14.

We have a video of Saturday night's game to share with you plus a slew of photographs in our gallery below. Enjoy!

2023 4A Boys Basketball Championship: Cheyenne East Vs. Laramie 2023 4A Boys Basketball Championship: Cheyenne East Vs. Laramie