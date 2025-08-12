The hits will be hard and the wheels will be fast when A’Salt Creek Roller Derby (ACRD) and the Cheyenne Capidolls take on Fort McMurray Roller Derby from Canada in two thrilling back-to-back bouts on Saturday, August 23 at the Wagon Wheel Skating Rink, 305 Van Horn Avenue, Mills, Wyoming. The first bout begins at 5 p.m. with the second rolling out at 7 p.m.

This marks ACRD’s fourth home bout of the season, and the team remains undefeated — a streak they’re determined to keep alive.

“We’ve seen incredible growth in our players this year,” said Head Coach Josh Mosh B’Gosh (Josh Hodges). “From strategy to endurance to teamwork, this squad has leveled up in every way. They’ve worked hard, they’ve trusted the process, and it’s showing in every game.”

Team Captain Miss Meladjusted (Melanie Tuck) echoed the sentiment. “We’ve been training for months — not just skating, but pushing ourselves physically and mentally. Every player has put in the time, and the results speak for themselves. We’re ready to show our fans just how much we’ve grown.”

Roller derby offers spectators a unique blend of speed, strategy, and hard-hitting action. Fans will see powerful blocks, lightning-fast jammers, and the kind of edge-of-your-seat moments you can’t find anywhere else in local sports. It’s athleticism, grit, and entertainment rolled into one.

In addition to the high-octane action on the track, Casper’s newly formed junior roller derby team, the Casper Crashers, will be on-site selling ice cream and popsicles to raise funds for their program — a perfect way for fans to cool down while supporting the next generation of derby skaters.

Tickets are only 5.00 and are available at Oil City Beer Company, both Metro Coffee locations, and at Wagon Wheel Skating Rink. Know one of the skaters? You can also get tickets from them.

