Wyoming’s Stunning Scenery Draws Filmmakers Despite Tough Logistics

Quentin Tarantino once said of the Cowboy State: “Wyoming was a fantastic place to shoot. It’s beautiful country. If you’re doing a western that requires you to be in beautiful, rugged terrain, it’s a glorious place to go. It screams ‘America.’ It’s really gorgeous.”

That was referencing Django Unchained, where parts of the movie were filmed.

The backdrop of Wyoming's picturesque mountain ranges, expansive plains, and unique geological formations makes for a wide array of visual appeal for filmmakers. Wyoming has been the filming location for many movies, particularly those with Western themes, due to its mesmerizing and rugged landscapes along with its historical connection to the American West.

Some of the challenges for filming in the Cowboy State include a lack of infrastructure. Oftentimes parts of a movie will be filmed in Wyoming, but then production goes back to places like Los Angeles where crew members can move equipment around with greater ease.

Some of Wyoming's most visually appealing areas can be remote, requiring additional logistical planning and expense for transportation and accommodations.

Furthermore, Wyoming's weather can be unpredictable, with harsh winters and fluctuating temperatures, which can disrupt filming schedules and increase costs.

And it could be that Wyomingites don't want their backyards turned into movie sets. Unlike many other states, Wyoming does not offer significant financial incentives like tax breaks or rebates to attract film productions, making it less competitive in that industry.

Some productions, however, have figured out how to navigate the logistical hurdles to film in the state. Check out 10 movies filmed in Wyoming below -- apologies for the ads, folks! We have to make money to keep the lights on.

The Office of Tourism does have a branch for film resources and permitting information.

Although, the Film Office does not issue permits directly, they claim that their relationship with state land managers can ease the permitting process.

10 Movies Filmed in Wyoming Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Top 5 Viggo Mortensen Movies Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM