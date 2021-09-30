Cheyenne Boy Still in ICU After Dog Attack, Sheriff’s Office Says

A Laramie County deputy's son who was viciously attacked by a dog on Monday is still in the ICU, according to the sheriff's office.

"The family continues to struggle with this horrific incident and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue on this long journey towards Henry’s recovery," the agency posted on Facebook late Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe page, titled "HELP HENRY", has been set up to help support the boy and his family which, at the time of this publishing, has surpassed $7,600 in two days.

"The goal has been set to $15,000 to allow all who have just found out an opportunity to help the cause," Henry's neighbor and fundraiser organizer Robert Bazeck said Thursday.

"All the support received has been absolutely amazing," he added. "We can't thank everyone enough for helping Henry and his family."