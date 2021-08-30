The events that followed 13 members of our military have struck a chord across the country, but especially here in Wyoming with one of our own being taken away far too early at the age of twenty. Rylee McCollum is being honored the best way we can across the state, with flags being flown at half staff, a GOFUNDME account helping out his wife and unborn child, and even local businesses doing their best to support him and the other members of our military that were taken away last week.

If you were on social media at all over the past few days, you've probably seen tributes from multiple restaurants and bars across the country with 13 beers on a table and a note. Businesses in Cheyenne and Laramie were not absent from this tribute as tons of local businesses also honored our fallen heroes.

I've searched social media and found a lot of posts that I felt were worth mentioning, and I apologize if I missed any. It's a mixture of admiration and somberness that these posts are popping up, but it's a great way to honor those we lost. The posts will typically say that the table is reserved and give all the names of the servicemen that became casualties last week. These are really great to look at and read.

I'm sure I missed someone, but it is great to see so many people paying tribute. I'll be sure to update this post if I see anymore pop up.

