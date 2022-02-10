Attorneys for Alec Baldwin have indicated that the actor has waived a summons in a $25 million lawsuit against him that the family of a Wyoming Marine filed last month.

According to documents filed in Wyoming US District Court, Baldwin waived service of summons last week. He has 60 days from February 3 to respond to the suit.

Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum was killed in Afghanistan on August 26 when a suicide bomber attacked his unit. His sisters and widow are named as plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit.

Following McCollum's death, family members created a GoFundMe for his widow and soon-to-be-born child. Baldwin apparently became aware of the GoFundMe and sent McCollum's sister a check for $5,000 which he called "a tribute to a fallen soldier."

The lawsuit states McCollum's sister posted a photo of a crowd of demonstrators at the Washington Monument in anticipation of the January 6, 2021 anniversary. His sister was present at the demonstration but did not partake in the riots.

An FBI investigation cleared her of any wrongdoing, according to the lawsuit.

"On January 3, Baldwin's seemingly benevolent overtures turned into a nightmare for the McCollum family when Baldwin went on a rant about LCpl. McCollum's sister (...)," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Baldwin falsely accused one of McCollum's sisters of being a rioter.

Twenty minutes Baldwin highlighted McCollum's sister on his Instagram page that had millions of followers, she began receiving death threats and profane messages from Baldwin's followers.

According to the suit, Baldwin should have known better than to expose a private person to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

If Baldwin doesn't issue a response or motion to the lawsuit within the 60-day period, he would default on the suit.