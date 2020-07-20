Cheyenne Airman Arrested After SWAT Intervention

A 21-year-old Cheyenne airman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a gun at bystanders.

Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer David Inman says officers were called to a domestic disturbance with a gun at a residence in the 1200 block of Taft Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Upon arrival at the residence, given all evidence and circumstances at that current time, the decision was made to activate SWAT," said Inman.

"After obtaining a search warrant for the residence and inserting a camera robot into the residence, the suspect, Joshua Taylor, surrendered and was taken into custody," Inman added.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of domestic battery. He's scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court tomorrow, July 21.